Azelaic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Azelaic Acid market was valued at 155.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Azelaic acid is a crystalline, opaque-white solid, soluble in hot water, alcohols, diethyl ether, and other polar solvents. The two carboxyl groups of azelaic acid limit its solubility in nonpolar solvents such as naphtha or carbon tetrachloride.It is a 9-carbon, straight chain, saturated, dibasic acid mainly produced commercially by the ozone oxidation of oleic acid. It is chemical raw material used in the production of plastics, lubricants, electronics, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, etc. Azelaic acid downstream is wide and recently azelaic acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of plastics, petrochemical, electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. Globally, the azelaic acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for plastics and lubricant, holding above 70% of global azelaic acid consumption. For demand market of azelaic acid, there is also a certain space in the next few years and USA is the largest consumption region.

By Market Verdors:

Emery Oleochemicals

Matrica SpA

BASF

Croda Sipo

Ninghai Zhonglong

Jiangsu Senxuan

Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials

Shandong Clearwill

Hubei Tuochu

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

GMP Pharmaceutical Grade

By Applications:

Plastics

Lubricants

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Azelaic Acid Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Azelaic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.4.4 GMP Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Azelaic Acid Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Plastics

1.5.3 Lubricants

1.5.4 Electronics

1.5.5 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Azelaic Acid Market

1.8.1 Global Azelaic Acid Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Azelaic Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Azelaic Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Azelaic Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Azelaic Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Azelaic Acid Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Azelaic Acid Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Azelaic Acid Sales Volume

