Insect-based Protein Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insect-based Protein in global, including the following market information:

Global Insect-based Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Insect-based Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Insect-based Protein companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insect-based Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Crickets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insect-based Protein include Thailand Unique, Agriprotein Technologies, Proti-Farm, EnviroFlight, Entomo Farms, Nordic Insect, Kreca Ento-Food, CRIK Nutrition and Exo Protein, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Insect-based Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insect-based Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Insect-based Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Crickets

Black Soldier Flies

Mealworms

Others

Global Insect-based Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Insect-based Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Animal Nutrition

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

Others

Global Insect-based Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Insect-based Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insect-based Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insect-based Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Insect-based Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Insect-based Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thailand Unique

Agriprotein Technologies

Proti-Farm

EnviroFlight

Entomo Farms

Nordic Insect

Kreca Ento-Food

CRIK Nutrition

Exo Protein

Deli Bugs

Hopper Foods

Kric8

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Insect-based Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Insect-based Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Insect-based Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Insect-based Protein Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Insect-based Protein Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Insect-based Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Insect-based Protein Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Insect-based Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insect-based Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Insect-based Protein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect-based Protein Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insect-based Protein Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect-based Protein Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

