Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Surgical smoke is a dangerous by-product generated from the use of lasers, electrosurgical pencils, ultrasonic devices and other surgical instruments. Surgical smoke evacuation systems are high-flow vacuum sources used to capture, at the surgical site, the smoke aerosols and gases generated during the use of lasers and electrosurgical units.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7139427/global-surgical-smoke-evacuation-systems-forecast-2022-2028-43
Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Smoke Evacuators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems include CONMED, Buffalo Filter, I.C. Medical, Medtronic, Bovie Medical, Johnson & Johnson, CLS Surgimedics, Cooper Surgical and Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Smoke Evacuators
Wands & Pencils
Smoke Evacuation Filters
Other
Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CONMED
Buffalo Filter
I.C. Medical
Medtronic
Bovie Medical
Johnson & Johnson
CLS Surgimedics
Cooper Surgical
Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
Utah Medical Products
Stryker
Ethicon
STERIS Corporation
Acuderm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Medical (Surgical) Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and United States Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Medical (Surgical) Smoke Evacuation Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027