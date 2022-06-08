Ectoparasiticides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An ectoparasiticide is an antiparasitic drug used in the treatment of ectoparasitic infestations. Commonly used ectoparasites are Baishenning, sulfur, lindane, DDT, benzyl benzoate, ivermectin and clomiphene.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ectoparasiticides in global, including the following market information:
Global Ectoparasiticides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ectoparasiticides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ectoparasiticides companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ectoparasiticides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Permethrin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ectoparasiticides include Bayer, MSD Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly and Company, Zoetis, Inc., Sanofi, Virbac and Vetoquinol S.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ectoparasiticides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ectoparasiticides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ectoparasiticides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Permethrin
Sulfur
Lindane
Dicophane
Benzyl Benzoate
Ivermectin
Crotamiton
Others
Global Ectoparasiticides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ectoparasiticides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dogs
Cats
Cattle
Pigs
Sheep and Goats
Poultry
Others
Global Ectoparasiticides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ectoparasiticides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ectoparasiticides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ectoparasiticides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ectoparasiticides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ectoparasiticides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bayer
MSD Animal Health
Boehringer Ingelheim
Ceva Sante Animale
Eli Lilly and Company
Zoetis, Inc.
Sanofi
Virbac
Vetoquinol S.A.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
Advance Properties OOD/Huvepharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ectoparasiticides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ectoparasiticides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ectoparasiticides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ectoparasiticides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ectoparasiticides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ectoparasiticides Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ectoparasiticides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ectoparasiticides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ectoparasiticides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ectoparasiticides Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ectoparasiticides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ectoparasiticides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ectoparasiticides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ectoparasiticides Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ectoparasiticides Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ectoparasiticides Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ectoparasiticides Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Ectoparasiticides Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ectoparasiticides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and Japan Ectoparasiticides Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and Japan Ectoparasiticides Market Insights, Forecast to 2027