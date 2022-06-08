Phosphate Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Phosphate Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Phosphate Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Phosphate market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Phosphate market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phosphate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Phosphate market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Phosphate Market Segment by Type

Fertilizer Grade

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Others

Phosphate Market Segment by Application

Fertilizers

Animal Feed

Foods & Beverages

Detergents

Water Treatment Chemicals

Others

The report on the Phosphate market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

OCP Group

Mosaic

PhosAgro

Ma’aden

Nutrien

ICL

Yara

Simplot

EcoPhos

JPMC

Yunnan Phosphate

Kailin Group

Hubei Xingfa

Sichuan Lomon

Wengfu Group

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Phosphate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Phosphate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Phosphate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Phosphate with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Phosphate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Phosphate Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Phosphate Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Phosphate Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Phosphate Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Phosphate Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Phosphate Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Phosphate Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Phosphate Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Phosphate Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Phosphate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Phosphate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Phosphate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Phosphate Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Phosphate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Phosphate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Phosphate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Phosphate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 OCP Group

7.1.1 OCP Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 OCP Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 OCP Group Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 OCP Group Phosphate Products Offered

7.1.5 OCP Group Recent Development

7.2 Mosaic

7.2.1 Mosaic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mosaic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mosaic Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mosaic Phosphate Products Offered

7.2.5 Mosaic Recent Development

7.3 PhosAgro

7.3.1 PhosAgro Corporation Information

7.3.2 PhosAgro Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 PhosAgro Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 PhosAgro Phosphate Products Offered

7.3.5 PhosAgro Recent Development

7.4 Ma’aden

7.4.1 Ma’aden Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ma’aden Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ma’aden Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ma’aden Phosphate Products Offered

7.4.5 Ma’aden Recent Development

7.5 Nutrien

7.5.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nutrien Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nutrien Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nutrien Phosphate Products Offered

7.5.5 Nutrien Recent Development

7.6 ICL

7.6.1 ICL Corporation Information

7.6.2 ICL Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ICL Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ICL Phosphate Products Offered

7.6.5 ICL Recent Development

7.7 Yara

7.7.1 Yara Corporation Information

7.7.2 Yara Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Yara Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Yara Phosphate Products Offered

7.7.5 Yara Recent Development

7.8 Simplot

7.8.1 Simplot Corporation Information

7.8.2 Simplot Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Simplot Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Simplot Phosphate Products Offered

7.8.5 Simplot Recent Development

7.9 EcoPhos

7.9.1 EcoPhos Corporation Information

7.9.2 EcoPhos Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 EcoPhos Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 EcoPhos Phosphate Products Offered

7.9.5 EcoPhos Recent Development

7.10 JPMC

7.10.1 JPMC Corporation Information

7.10.2 JPMC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 JPMC Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 JPMC Phosphate Products Offered

7.10.5 JPMC Recent Development

7.11 Yunnan Phosphate

7.11.1 Yunnan Phosphate Corporation Information

7.11.2 Yunnan Phosphate Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Yunnan Phosphate Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Yunnan Phosphate Phosphate Products Offered

7.11.5 Yunnan Phosphate Recent Development

7.12 Kailin Group

7.12.1 Kailin Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kailin Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kailin Group Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kailin Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Kailin Group Recent Development

7.13 Hubei Xingfa

7.13.1 Hubei Xingfa Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hubei Xingfa Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hubei Xingfa Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hubei Xingfa Products Offered

7.13.5 Hubei Xingfa Recent Development

7.14 Sichuan Lomon

7.14.1 Sichuan Lomon Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sichuan Lomon Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sichuan Lomon Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sichuan Lomon Products Offered

7.14.5 Sichuan Lomon Recent Development

7.15 Wengfu Group

7.15.1 Wengfu Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 Wengfu Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Wengfu Group Phosphate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Wengfu Group Products Offered

7.15.5 Wengfu Group Recent Development

