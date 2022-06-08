Power Factor Correction Capacitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Capacitors are essential components in power factor compensation circuits.Capacitors for power factor correction of inductor consumers (transformers, motors, rectifiers) in the industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Factor Correction Capacitors in global, including the following market information:
Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Power Factor Correction Capacitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Factor Correction Capacitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
240 V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Factor Correction Capacitors include NTE Electronics, Inc, Aerovox, Amrad, LEXUR Capacitor, TOPO Group, Wenling Handing Electric, ABB, Capacitor Industries and Iskra, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Factor Correction Capacitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
240 V
480 V
600 V
Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Capacitors Banks
Motors
Transformers
Lighting
Filter Applications
Others
Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power Factor Correction Capacitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power Factor Correction Capacitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Power Factor Correction Capacitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Power Factor Correction Capacitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NTE Electronics, Inc
Aerovox
Amrad
LEXUR Capacitor
TOPO Group
Wenling Handing Electric
ABB
Capacitor Industries
Iskra
WEG Industries
Eaton
Hong Kong Huihua Electric Technology Co.,Limited
CSI Technologies, Inc
Ronk
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Factor Correction Capacitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Factor Correction Capacitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Factor Correction Capacitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Factor Correction Capacitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Factor Correction Capacitors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Factor Correction Capacitors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
