Global EVA Resin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global EVA Resin market was valued at 3747.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the EVA Resin market, Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) resin, also known as PEVA, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 10 to 40%, with the remainder being ethylene.Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA, also known as PEVA) resin, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent of vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 2.5 to 46% and the melt index is usually 0.25 to 800 g/10min, with the remainder being ethylene. The EVA resin is mainly used for manufacturing of Films, Adhesive and Coating, Molding Plastics, Foaming Materials and Other Applications, while the end users from the industries of food, agriculture, solar power, book, sports, construction, cables, household appliances, toys, shoes, etc.

By Market Verdors:

DowDuPont (US)

ExxonMobil (US)

FPC (TW)

Hanwha Total (KR)

USI (TW)

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)

Sipchem (SA)

BASF-YPC (CN)

Braskem (BR)

Westlake (US)

TPI Polene (TH)

LG Chem (KR)

Celanese (US)

Arkema (FR)

Repsol (ES)

LyondellBasell (NL)

Sumitomo Chem (JP)

Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)

Lotte Chem (KR)

Total (FR)

Tosoh (JP)

Versalis/Eni (IT)

Ube (JP)

Huamei Polymer (CN)

NUC Corp (JP)

Sumsung Total (KR)

By Types:

Tubular EVA

Autoclave EVA

By Applications:

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by EVA Resin Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global EVA Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Tubular EVA

1.4.3 Autoclave EVA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EVA Resin Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Film

1.5.3 Adhesive and Coating

1.5.4 Molding Plastics

1.5.5 Foaming Materials

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global EVA Resin Market

1.8.1 Global EVA Resin Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EVA Resin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global EVA Resin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global EVA Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers EVA Resin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global EVA Resin Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global EVA Resin Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America EVA Resin Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America EVA Resin Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North Americ

