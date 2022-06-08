Cereals Food Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Grain foods are mostly made from wheat, oats, rice, rye, barley, millet, quinoa and corn. The different grains can be cooked and eaten whole, ground into flour to make a variety of cereal foods like bread, pasta and noodles, or made into ready-to-eat breakfast cereals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cereals Food in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cereals Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cereals Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Infant Cereals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cereals Food include Nestl?, Kellogg's, Ralcorp Holdings, Post Holdings, General Mills, Quaker Oats/PepsiCo, Mondel?zInternational, Kraft Foods and Barbara's Bakery Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cereals Food companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cereals Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cereals Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Infant Cereals
Family Cereals
Global Cereals Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cereals Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Service
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Speciality Stores
Online Retail
Global Cereals Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cereals Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cereals Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cereals Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nestl?
Kellogg's
Ralcorp Holdings
Post Holdings
General Mills
Quaker Oats/PepsiCo
Mondel?zInternational
Kraft Foods
Barbara's Bakery Inc.
Weetabix Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cereals Food Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cereals Food Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cereals Food Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cereals Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cereals Food Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cereals Food Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cereals Food Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cereals Food Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cereals Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cereals Food Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cereals Food Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cereals Food Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cereals Food Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Cereals Food Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Infant Cereals
4.1.3 Family Cerea
