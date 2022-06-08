Global Vinyl Ester Resins Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vinyl Ester Resins market was valued at 853.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vinyl ester resins, also known as VER, are resins produced by the esterification of epoxy resins with unsaturated monocarboxylic acids. The product is then dissolved in a reactive solvent (e.g., styrene) with a content of 35-45% (by weight). Vinyl ester resins are internationally recognized as highly corrosion resistant resins. It is widely used in waterproofing and corrosion prevention. Used for making corrosion-resistant FRP products, anti-corrosion engineering supplies, such as cement or iron based FRP lining, high corrosion resistant floor, etc.The industry`s leading manufacturers are Polynt-Reichhold, INEOS and Aliancys, with revenues of 22.33 percent, 18.72 percent and 16.14 percent in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Polynt-Reichhold

INEOS

Aliancys

SWANCOR

Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.

Fuchem

Showa Denko

Jiangsu Fullmark Chemicals Co.,Ltd.

Interplastic Corporation

Changzhou Tianma Group

Nord Composites

Hexion

By Types:

Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester

High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester

PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester

By Applications:

FRP Products

Anticorrosive Coatings

Concrete Lining

Binder

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vinyl Ester Resins Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester

1.4.3 Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester

1.4.4 Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester

1.4.5 High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester

1.4.6 Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester

1.4.7 PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 FRP Products

1.5.3 Anticorrosive Coatings

1.5.4 Concrete Lining

1.5.5 Binder

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Vinyl Ester Resins Market

1.8.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vinyl Ester Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Vinyl Ester Resins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

