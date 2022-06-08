Global R134A Refrigerant Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global R134A Refrigerant market was valued at 158.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

R134a is also known as tetrafluoroethane (CF3CH2F) from the family of HFC refrigerant. It exists in gas form when expose to the environment as the boiling temperature is -14.9°F or -26.1°C.R134a refrigerant is now being used as a replacement for R-12 CFC refrigerant in the area of centrifugal, rotary screw, scroll and reciprocating compressors. It is not 100% compatible with the lubricants and mineral-based refrigerant currently used in R-12. Design changes to the condenser and evaporator need to be done to use this refrigerant. R134a refrigerant is safe for normal handling as it is non-toxic, non-flammable and non-corrosive. In 2013, Europe published the ban that the new Automotive Air-Conditioning (MAC) cannot use R134a. Since 1 January 2013 the MAC Directive is fully applicable. In 2015, The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering declaring refrigerant R134a as being unsuitable for use in chillers. Affected by the policy, global sales of R134a decreases from 203 K MT in 2012 to 200 K MT in 2016, with an average decease rate of 0.89%. Also, Arkema is planning to shut down its R134a refrigerant plant at Pierre-Bénite, France.

By Types:

Tetrachlorethylene Process

Trichlorethylene Process

By Applications:

Automotive Air-Conditioning

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

Domestic Refrigeration Equipment

