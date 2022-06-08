Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) market was valued at 11.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hexachloroethane is a chlorinated alkane that exists at room temperature as a colorless crystalline solid with a camphor-like odor. It is practically insoluble in water, soluble in ethanol, benzene, chloroform, and oils, and very soluble in diethyl ether and tetrachloroethylene (Akron 2009, HSDB 2009). Hexachloroethane is stable under normal temperatures and pressures and is considered nonflammable; however, it is incompatible or reactive with alkalis and with metals such as zinc, cadmium, aluminum, hot iron, and mercury (NIOSH 2005).The global production of hexachloroethane increased from 9029 tons in 2013 to 10424 tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.07%. In 2017, the global hexachloroethane market is led by India. China is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of hexachloroethane are concentrated in India and China. Scottish Chemical Industries is the world leader, holding 31.5% production market share in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Scottish Chemical Industries

Teja Matallurgicals and Chemicals

Changshu Zhenfu New Materials

Nantong Donggang Chemical

By Types:

99.0% Purity

99.5% Purity

By Applications:

Smoke Screen Preparations

Metal and Alloy Production

Agriculture

