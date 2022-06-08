Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) market was valued at 1499.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aramid fiber reinforced polymer is a mixture of aramid fibers and polymers called matrixes. This technique increases the tensile strength and flexural modulus of the composite. These fibers also increase the heat deflection temperature of a material as well as cause it to resist shrinkage and warping.North America and Europe are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these two regions occupied 73.93% of the consumption volume in total.

By Market Verdors:

DuPont

Teijin

Advanced Composites

Lanxess

TenCate

Celanese

PolyOne

AXIA Materials

Lingol

Protech

Lengine

By Types:

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

By Applications:

Sport Goods

Aircrafts

Military

Vehicles

