Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Biodegradable Mulch Film market was valued at 48.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .83% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biodegradable mulch films have been available on the market for more than 15 years, backed by solid scientific and technical knowledge, and meeting a high level of acceptance among European farmers growing fruits and vegetables. They play an essential role in modern agriculture as they deliver positive agronomical effects such as increasing yield, improving quality of crops, weed control, and reduction of water irrigation and pesticides. Additionally, they offer distinctive advantages at the end of the crop cycle as they can be left on the field and ploughed under, which significantly reduces the agricultural plastic waste and potential soil pollution.In 2017, the global biodegradable mulch films market is led by Europe. North America is the second-largest region-wise market.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Novamont

Organix Solutions

BioBag

Plastiroll

PLASTIKA KRITIS

RKW Group

Sunplac

Iris Polymers

Kingfa

Biolegeen

By Types:

Starch-based

Starch Blend with PLA

By Applications:

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains

Horticultural

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biodegradable Mulch Film Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Starch-based

1.4.3 Starch Blend with PLA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Fruits & Vegetables

1.5.3 Grains

1.5.4 Horticultural

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market

1.8.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Biodegradable Mulch Film Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-

