Global Foundry Coke Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Foundry Coke market was valued at 2157.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Foundry Coke is mainly used in blast furnace and used for copper, lead, zinc, titanium, antimony, mercury and other non-ferrous metal smelting blast furnace, reductant, play a thermite and stock column skeleton function. It is a source of heat and also helps maintain the required carbon content of the metal product. Foundry coke production requires lower temperatures and longer times than blast furnace coke. Foundry Coke has large block, low reactivity, low porosity, big shatter strength, low ash and sulfur content.As indispensable raw material for the operation of foundry industry, the demand and development of foundry coke is directly affected by the market situation of foundry industry. Affected by the overcapacity and weak downstream demand, the market of foundry industry is not that stable in United States. In 2012, the sales volume of foundry coke in United States was estimated at 1.39 million MT. But the volume was reduced to about 1.34 million MT in 2015, and in 2016 the volume was about 1.38 million MT.

By Market Verdors:

ABC Coke (Drummond )

Shandong Coking Group

Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group

Victoria

Shanxi Coking Coal Group

OKK

Italiana Coke

Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon

Shanxi Antai

Industrial Química del Nalón S.A

ERP Compliant Coke, LLC

Erie Coke

Shanxi Qinxin

ArcelorMittal Poland

CARBO-KOKSSpó?kazo.O

Nippon Coke and Engineering

Henan Shenhuo

By Types:

Ash Content ?8%

8% ? Ash Content ?10%

Ash Content ?10%

By Applications:

Automotive Parts Casting

Machinery Casting

Material Treatment

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Foundry Coke Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Foundry Coke Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ash Content ?8%

1.4.3 8% ? Ash Content ?10%

1.4.4 Ash Content ?10%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Foundry Coke Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive Parts Casting

1.5.3 Machinery Casting

1.5.4 Material Treatment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Foundry Coke Market

1.8.1 Global Foundry Coke Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Foundry Coke Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Foundry Coke Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Foundry Coke Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Foundry Coke Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Foundry Coke Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Foundry Coke Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Foundry Coke Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Fou

