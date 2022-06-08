Small and Medium Wind Turbine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The small and medium wind industry comprises turbines with a capacity of up to 500kW. These turbines are typically single installations on a farm, domestic property or small business, and they primarily provide electricity for on-site usage. These types of turbines are usually no taller than a mature tree.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Small and Medium Wind Turbine in global, including the following market information:
Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KW)
Global top five Small and Medium Wind Turbine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Small and Medium Wind Turbine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1.5kW to 15kW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Small and Medium Wind Turbine include Bergey Wind Power, Gaia-Wind, XZERES Wind Corp., Northern Power Systems, Ghrepower, Tozzi Nord Srl, Primus Wind Power, Ningbo WinPower and ENESSERE SRL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Small and Medium Wind Turbine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KW)
Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1.5kW to 15kW
16kW to 50kW
51kW to 100kW
101kW to 500kW
Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KW)
Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Small Business
Telecom
Schools
Commercial
Agricultural
Others
Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KW)
Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Small and Medium Wind Turbine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Small and Medium Wind Turbine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Small and Medium Wind Turbine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KW)
Key companies Small and Medium Wind Turbine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bergey Wind Power
Gaia-Wind
XZERES Wind Corp.
Northern Power Systems
Ghrepower
Tozzi Nord Srl
Primus Wind Power
Ningbo WinPower
ENESSERE SRL
Oulu
Eocycle
S&W Energy Systems
HY Energy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Small and Medium Wind Turbine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Small and Medium Wind Turbine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Small and Medium Wind Turbine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Small and Medium Wind Turbine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Small and Medium Wind Turbine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small and Medium Wind Turbine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Small and Medium Wind Turbine Companies
3.8
