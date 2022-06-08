Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuges are the laboratory equipments which are used for the separation of substances in a liquid medium by density. ?These are most commonly used for separation of particulates in suspension. Benchtop centrifuges are rapidly used for the purpose of chromatography, sedimentation, and filtration of samples such as proteins, tissues, DNA/RNA, and cells in clinical and research laboratories. Benchtop centrifuges are compact in size and can easily fit into minimum space in the laboratories.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge in global, including the following market information:

Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge include Danaher, Eppendorf, Andreas Hettich, Kubota, Koki Holdings, Corning Inc., Sartorius, HERMLE Labortechnik and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

5000-10000 rpm Max Speed Range

10001-15000 rpm Max Speed Range

15001-20000 rpm Max Speed Range

>20000 rpm Max Speed Range

Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Health Care Industry

Educational and Research Institutes

Others

Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Danaher

Eppendorf

Andreas Hettich

Kubota

Koki Holdings

Corning Inc.

Sartorius

HERMLE Labortechnik

Thermo Fisher Scientific

OHAUS

Grant

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laboratory Benchtop Centrifuge Compani

