Global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) market was valued at 3.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nitroguanidine is an organic compound with the formula (NH2)2CNNO2. It is a colorless, crystalline solid that melts at 232 °C and decomposes at 250 °C. It is not flammable and is a low-sensitivity explosive; however, its detonation velocity is high. It is used as a propellant (air bags), fertilizer, and for other purposes.In consumption market, the global consumption value of Nitroguanidine decreases with the 5.04% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 86.54% of the global consumption volume in total. The major raw materials for Nitroguanidine are calcium cyanamide,ammonium nitrate. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Nitroguanidine. The production cost of Nitroguanidine is also an important factor which could impact the price of Nitroguanidine. The Nitroguanidine manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In past five years, the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, it presents fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

IPI

AlzChem AG

Tendenci

Sino-Agri United

Soochow

Gulang Changhai

Beilite Chemical

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

By Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Automotive airbags

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Medical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.3 Pesticides

1.5.4 Automotive airbags

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market

1.8.1 Global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Nitroguanidine (C

