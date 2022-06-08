Mobile Banking Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Banking in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Banking Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Banking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Neo Bank Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Banking include Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank and MyBank (Alibaba Group), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Banking companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Banking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Banking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Global Mobile Banking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Banking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business

Personal

Global Mobile Banking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Banking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Banking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Banking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atom Bank

Movencorp

Simple Finance Technology

Fidor Group

N26

Pockit

Ubank

Monzo Bank

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

Holvi Bank

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Hello Bank

Koho Bank

Rocket Bank

Soon Banque

Digibank

Timo

Jibun

Jenius

K Bank

Kakao Bank

Starling Bank

Tandem Bank

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Banking Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Banking Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Banking Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Banking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Banking Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Banking Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Banking Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Banking Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Banking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mobile Banking Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Banking Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Banking Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Banking Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Mobile Banking Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Neo Bank



