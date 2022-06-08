Global Electrical Tape Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Electrical Tape market was valued at 1536.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electrical tape (or insulating tape) is a type of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other materials that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation. Electrical tape for class H insulation is made of fiberglass cloth.The electrical and electronics application dominated the Electrical Tape market, account for about 53% market share, closely followed by Auto industry in 2019. The Electrical Tape market is classified based on type: Cloth Electrical Tape, PVC Electrical Tape, PET Electrical Tape. In 2019, PVC Electrical Tape take up the most market share, about 83%.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Nitto

IPG

Scapa

Saint Gobin (CHR)

Four Pillars

H-Old

Plymouth

Teraoka

Wurth

Shushi

Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle)

Yongguan adhesive

Sincere

Denka

Furukawa Electric

Berry Plastics

By Types:

Cloth Electrical Tape

PVC Electrical Tape

PET Electrical Tape

By Applications:

Electrical & Electronics

Auto Industry

Aerospace

Communication Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electrical Tape Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electrical Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Cloth Electrical Tape

1.4.3 PVC Electrical Tape

1.4.4 PET Electrical Tape

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electrical Tape Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.3 Auto Industry

1.5.4 Aerospace

1.5.5 Communication Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Electrical Tape Market

1.8.1 Global Electrical Tape Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electrical Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electrical Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electrical Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Electrical Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Electrical Tape Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electrical Tape Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North A

