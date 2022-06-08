Wankel Rotary Engine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Wankel Rotary Engine is a type of internal combustion engine using an eccentric rotary design to convert pressure into rotating motion.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wankel Rotary Engine in global, including the following market information:
Global Wankel Rotary Engine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wankel Rotary Engine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wankel Rotary Engine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wankel Rotary Engine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Cooled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wankel Rotary Engine include UAV Engines, Austro Engine, LiquidPiston, Rotron Power, AIE, Mistral Engines, Aixro and Orbital Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wankel Rotary Engine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wankel Rotary Engine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wankel Rotary Engine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water Cooled
Air Cooled
Global Wankel Rotary Engine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wankel Rotary Engine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Airplanes
Global Wankel Rotary Engine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wankel Rotary Engine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wankel Rotary Engine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wankel Rotary Engine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wankel Rotary Engine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wankel Rotary Engine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
UAV Engines
Austro Engine
LiquidPiston
Rotron Power
AIE
Mistral Engines
Aixro
Orbital Power
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wankel Rotary Engine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wankel Rotary Engine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wankel Rotary Engine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wankel Rotary Engine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wankel Rotary Engine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wankel Rotary Engine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wankel Rotary Engine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wankel Rotary Engine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wankel Rotary Engine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wankel Rotary Engine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wankel Rotary Engine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wankel Rotary Engine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wankel Rotary Engine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wankel Rotary Engine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wankel Rotary Engine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wankel Rotary Engine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
