Global Organic Pigments Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Organic Pigments market was valued at 722.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Organic pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated. They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Organic pigments are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Organic pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process.In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are BASF, Clariant, DIC, Huntsman, Toyoink, North American Chemical, Lily Group, Heubach Group, Sudarshan, Jeco Group, Xinguang, Sanyo Color Works, Shuangle, Flint Group, Cappelle Pigment, DCC, Dainichiseika, Sunshine Pigment, Apollo Colors, FHI, Ruian Baoyuan, Yuhong New Plastic, Hongyan Pigment, PYOSA, KolorJet Chemicals, Everbright Pigment, and etc. The migration of the organic pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the world`s largest organic color pigment producer, especially for commodity-type pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value organic pigments also migrates to China from North America, Europe and Japan. Production in Europe, USA and Japan continues on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed. To organic pigments global application, in 2015, Printing Inks account for 30% of demand, Paints & Coatings about 38%, Plastics & Rubber about 26% and other industries such as textiles for the remainder. The printing market for publication of newsprint and periodicals has fallen as a result of competition from the internet, but demand for printing inks for packaging remains strong.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Clariant

DIC

Huntsman

Toyoink

North American Chemical

Lily Group

Heubach Group

Sudarshan

Jeco Group

Xinguang

Sanyo Color Works

Shuangle

Flint Group

Cappelle Pigment

DCC

Dainichiseika

Sunshine Pigment

Apollo Colors

FHI

Ruian Baoyuan

Yuhong New Plastic

Hongyan Pigment

PYOSA

KolorJet Chemicals

Everbright Pigment

By Types:

Azoic Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

High-performance Pigments

By Applications:

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics & Rubber

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

