Display Glass Substrate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Display Glass Substrate market was valued at 635.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .61% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Display glass substrate is a special glass used for thin-film-transistor (TFT) liquid crystal displays (LCD) and OLEDs, which form the display area of products including LCD televisions, personal computers and mobile phones. An LCD panel consists of various components stacked in a number of layers. These components include a polarizer, a color filter and a liquid crystal layer, with the glass substrate being the most important.The global market for Display Glass Substrates is projected to cross 445.7 million square meters by the end of year 2017, and the Global Display Glass Substrates market will grow to 594.5 million square meters in the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 3.67% over the period 2017-2025. One of the major drivers in this market is the use of LCDs in many devices, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs. As CRT becomes less and less popular, LCD has become the main technology used in many devices, especially portable ones. This is due largely to the reduction in device size and size of display panels, and because the demand for high-quality display has been increasing. One of the trends in this market is the reduced thickness of Display Glass Substrates. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing light and thin glass substrates to reduce the thickness of devices that use them. Another major trend is increased innovations in technology. The market is largely to a few Asian countries such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan, as these countries form the main manufacturing hub for high quality glass substrates, one of the core elements used in making LCD panels. However, with the entry of few domestic players in the LCD manufacturing scenario, China is rapidly emerging as a strong contender in the substrates market. Strong entry barriers such as high capital and complex technology requirements further hinder new players from entering the market. The market concentration of Display Glass Substrates is very high, top 3 players occupy near 88.26% of the global market. Corning enjoys the largest market share in 2017, followed by AGC, NEG. And Tonghsu is the largest producer in China, accounting for over 5% of global market.

By Market Verdors:

Corning

AGC

NEG

Tunghsu Optoelectronic

AvanStrate

IRICO

CGC

LG Chem

By Types:

Gen. 8/8+

Gen. 7/7.5

Gen. 6/6.5

Gen. 5/5.5

Gen. 4/4-

By Applications:

Televisions

Monitors

Laptops

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Display Glass Substrate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Display Glass Substrate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Gen. 8/8+

1.4.3 Gen. 7/7.5

1.4.4 Gen. 6/6.5

1.4.5 Gen. 5/5.5

1.4.6 Gen. 4/4-

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Display Glass Substrate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Televisions

1.5.3 Monitors

1.5.4 Laptops

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Display Glass Substrate Market

1.8.1 Global Display Glass Substrate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Display Glass Substrate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Display Glass Substrate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Display Glass Substrate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Display Glass Substrate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Display Glass Substrate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Display Glass Substrate Sales Revenue Mark

