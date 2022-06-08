Banking as a Digital Platform Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Banking as a Digital Platform in Global, including the following market information:

Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Banking as a Digital Platform market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Banking as a Digital Platform include Urban FT, Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys, Digiliti Money, D3 Banking Technology, Alkami and Q2 eBanking, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Banking as a Digital Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PC

Mobile

Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Banking as a Digital Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Banking as a Digital Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Urban FT

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

Digiliti Money

D3 Banking Technology

Alkami

Q2 eBanking

Finastra

SAP

Temenos

FIS Global

Fiserv

Oracle

Innofis

Mobilearth

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Banking as a Digital Platform Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Banking as a Digital Platform Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Banking as a Digital Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Banking as a Digital Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Banking as a Digital Platform Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Banking as a Digital Platform Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Banking as a Digital Platform Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

