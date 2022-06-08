Banking as a Digital Platform Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Banking as a Digital Platform in Global, including the following market information:
Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Banking as a Digital Platform market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Banking as a Digital Platform include Urban FT, Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys, Digiliti Money, D3 Banking Technology, Alkami and Q2 eBanking, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Banking as a Digital Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PC
Mobile
Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail Digital Banking
SME Digital Banking
Corporate Digital Banking
Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Banking as a Digital Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Banking as a Digital Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Urban FT
Kony
Backbase
Technisys
Infosys
Digiliti Money
D3 Banking Technology
Alkami
Q2 eBanking
Finastra
SAP
Temenos
FIS Global
Fiserv
Oracle
Innofis
Mobilearth
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Banking as a Digital Platform Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Banking as a Digital Platform Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Banking as a Digital Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Banking as a Digital Platform Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Banking as a Digital Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Banking as a Digital Platform Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Banking as a Digital Platform Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Banking as a Digital Platform Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
