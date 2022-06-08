Dicyandiamide (CAS 461-58-5) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dicyandiamide (CAS 461-58-5) market was valued at 333.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .79% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dicyandiamide (DICY or DCD),also known as Cyanoguanidine, is a non-hazardous, non-volatile, white crystalline powder with the molecular formula of C2H4N4 and CAS number 461-58-5.China has the highest market share by region, with more than 80 percent.

By Market Verdors:

AlzChem AG

Nippon Carbide Industries

R.Harilal & Co

Akash Purochem Private

Ningxia Jiafeng Chemicals

Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical

Ningxia Xingping Fine Chemical

Ningxia Beilite Chemical

Ningxia Darong

Ningxia Pingluo Baoma Chemical

Gulang XinMiao Fine Chemical

Ningxia Yinglite Chemicals

Changhe Chemical

Ning Xia Taihong Chemical

By Types:

High Purity Grade

Electronic Grade

Superfine Grade

By Applications:

Textile Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Painting and Coating Industry

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dicyandiamide (CAS 461-58-5) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dicyandiamide (CAS 461-58-5) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 High Purity Grade

1.4.3 Electronic Grade

1.4.4 Superfine Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dicyandiamide (CAS 461-58-5) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Textile Industry

1.5.3 Pharmaceuticals Industry

1.5.4 Painting and Coating Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dicyandiamide (CAS 461-58-5) Market

1.8.1 Global Dicyandiamide (CAS 461-58-5) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dicyandiamide (CAS 461-58-5) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dicyandiamide (CAS 461-58-5) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dicyandiamide (CAS 461-58-5) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dicyandiamide (CAS 461-58-5) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dicyandiamide (CAS 461-58-5) Sales Volume Market Share by Regio

