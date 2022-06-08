Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market was valued at 421.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

For production of cold asphalt mixes for road repairs, Cold Mix Asphalt Additives make anti-sticking film surrounding bitumen coated aggregate, they can make the asphalt be used at (0-30 °C). Composed of a variety of polymers, at room temperature was liquid, with a slight irritating odor, flash point 290 ?, freezing point -5 ?, stable nature.The global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives production market was 96 K MT in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23%from 2013 to 2023. The technical barriers of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Northeast Asia and USA. The key companies in Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market include. Dow, ArrMaz, Colasphalt, Evonik, Arkema Group. In 2016, the demand for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily. Cold Mix Asphalt Additives are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2016, Emulsion-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive consumption occupy more than 65% of total amount. In recent years, Europe has become the largest world market for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives, surpassing North America and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Cold Mix Asphalt Additives industry will usher in a stable growth space. In the past few years, the price of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives decreased and we expect the price has pressure to increase in short time with new capacity released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline. There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs, improve quality and performance for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives product application. The competition in Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market will become more intense.

By Market Verdors:

DowDuPont

ArrMaz

Evonik

Arkema Group

Engineered Additives

Kraton Performance Polymers

Kao Chemicals

Akzo Nobel

Huntsman

Sinopec

Jiangsu Jinyang

By Types:

Emulsion-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive

Solvent-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive

By Applications:

Cold Patch Stockpile Mix

Cold Mix Paving

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Emulsion-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive

1.4.3 Solvent-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cold Patch Stockpile Mix

1.5.3 Cold Mix Paving

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market

1.8.1 Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cold Mix Asp

