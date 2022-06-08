Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder is produced through the calcination (?heating?) of alumina to various temperatures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Calcined Alumina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder include Almatis, Alteo, Sumitomo Chemical, Showa Denko, CHALCO, Hindalco, Jingang, Nalco and Nabaltec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Calcined Alumina
Tabular Alumina
White Fused Alumina
Medium Soda Calcined Alumina
Others
Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Refractory Materials
Ceramics
Abrasives & Polishing
Catalyst
Others
Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Almatis
Alteo
Sumitomo Chemical
Showa Denko
CHALCO
Hindalco
Jingang
Nalco
Nabaltec
Nippon Light Metal
Motim
Huber Corporation
Silkem
Shandong Aopeng
ICA
Kaiou
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Calcined Aluminum Oxide Powder Compani
