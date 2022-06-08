IoT Professional Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT Professional Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global IoT Professional Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IoT Professional Service market was valued at 109780 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 165390 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Consulting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IoT Professional Service include Accenture (Ireland), AT&T (US), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), Capgemini (France), Cognizant (US), Happiest Minds (India), Infosys Limited (India) and Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IoT Professional Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IoT Professional Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT Professional Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Consulting

Infrastructure

System Designing & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Global IoT Professional Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT Professional Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Intelligent Manufacturing

Intelligent Transportation And Logistics

Intelligent Medical

Smart Retail

Intelligent Energy

Global IoT Professional Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IoT Professional Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IoT Professional Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IoT Professional Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accenture (Ireland)

AT&T (US)

NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)

IBM Corporation (US)

Capgemini (France)

Cognizant (US)

Happiest Minds (India)

Infosys Limited (India)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

Wipro Limited (India)

Genpact (US)

Vodafone (UK)

LUXOFT (Switzerland)

Atos SE (France)

Prodapt Solutions(US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IoT Professional Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IoT Professional Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IoT Professional Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IoT Professional Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IoT Professional Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IoT Professional Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IoT Professional Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IoT Professional Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT Professional Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies IoT Professional Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Professional Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT Professional Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT Professional Service Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

