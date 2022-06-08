Phoenix Dactylifera Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phoenix dactylifera, commonly known as date or date palm, is a flowering plant species in the palm family, Arecaceae, cultivated for its edible sweet fruit.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phoenix Dactylifera in global, including the following market information:

Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-phoenix-dactylifera-forecast-2022-2028-206

Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Phoenix Dactylifera companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phoenix Dactylifera market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phoenix Dactylifera include Al Foah, Al Barakah Dates Factory, Hadiklaim Date Growers, Maghadi Dates, Ario, Egyptian Export Center, GNS Pakistan, Barari Group and Haifa Dates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phoenix Dactylifera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional

Organic

Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sale

Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phoenix Dactylifera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phoenix Dactylifera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phoenix Dactylifera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Phoenix Dactylifera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Al Foah

Al Barakah Dates Factory

Hadiklaim Date Growers

Maghadi Dates

Ario

Egyptian Export Center

GNS Pakistan

Barari Group

Haifa Dates

ALMoosawi

Atul Rajasthan Date Palm

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-phoenix-dactylifera-forecast-2022-2028-206

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phoenix Dactylifera Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phoenix Dactylifera Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phoenix Dactylifera Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phoenix Dactylifera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phoenix Dactylifera Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phoenix Dactylifera Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phoenix Dactylifera Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phoenix Dactylifera Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phoenix Dactylifera Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Phoenix Dacty

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-phoenix-dactylifera-forecast-2022-2028-206

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global and China Phoenix Dactylifera Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and China Phoenix Dactylifera Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Phoenix Dactylifera Sales Market Report 2021

Global Phoenix Dactylifera Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

