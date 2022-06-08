Field Service Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Field Service Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Field Service Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Field Service Software market was valued at 1785.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3488.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Field Service Software include FieldEZ, GorillaDesk, ServiceTrade, Commusoft, Housecall Pro, P3, Tradify, RazorSync and Vonigo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Field Service Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Field Service Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Field Service Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud

On-premise

Global Field Service Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Field Service Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Field Service Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Field Service Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Field Service Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Field Service Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FieldEZ

GorillaDesk

ServiceTrade

Commusoft

Housecall Pro

P3

Tradify

RazorSync

Vonigo

Jobber

Fergus

Praxedo

ServiceBox

Service Fusion

Synchroteam

mHelpDesk

WorkWave Service

FieldEdge

ServiceTitan

Mobiwork MWS

ThermoGRID

ServSuite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Field Service Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Field Service Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Field Service Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Field Service Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Field Service Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Field Service Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Field Service Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Field Service Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Field Service Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Field Service Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Service Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Field Service Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Service Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



