Field Service Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Field Service Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Field Service Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Field Service Software market was valued at 1785.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3488.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Field Service Software include FieldEZ, GorillaDesk, ServiceTrade, Commusoft, Housecall Pro, P3, Tradify, RazorSync and Vonigo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Field Service Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Field Service Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Field Service Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud
On-premise
Global Field Service Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Field Service Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Global Field Service Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Field Service Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Field Service Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Field Service Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FieldEZ
GorillaDesk
ServiceTrade
Commusoft
Housecall Pro
P3
Tradify
RazorSync
Vonigo
Jobber
Fergus
Praxedo
ServiceBox
Service Fusion
Synchroteam
mHelpDesk
WorkWave Service
FieldEdge
ServiceTitan
Mobiwork MWS
ThermoGRID
ServSuite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Field Service Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Field Service Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Field Service Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Field Service Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Field Service Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Field Service Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Field Service Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Field Service Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Field Service Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Field Service Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Service Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Field Service Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Service Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
