Modified Asphalt Emulsion Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Modified Asphalt Emulsion market was valued at 341.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Modified asphalt emulsion is a product of emulsified asphalt which is added with polymer latex at the same time in the process of making emulsified asphalt, or by mixing polymer latex with finished emulsified asphalt, or emulsified polymer modified asphalt.In 2019, the global Modified Asphalt Emulsion consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 33.34% of global consumption of Modified Asphalt Emulsion. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years. The global Modified Asphalt Emulsion industry has a medium concentration rate, Exxon Mobil is the world leader, holding 16.24% production market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Total

ExxonMobil

Sinopec

BPCL

Gazprom Neft

Shell

Tipco Asphalt

SK

Colas

Nynas

Baolirus

Guochuang Hi-Tech

Nichireki

By Types:

SBS Modified Asphalt Emulsion

SBR Modified Asphalt Emulsion

Chloroprene Rubber Modified Asphalt Emulsion

Natural Rubber Modified Asphalt Emulsion

By Applications:

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Modified Asphalt Emulsion Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 SBS Modified Asphalt Emulsion

1.4.3 SBR Modified Asphalt Emulsion

1.4.4 Chloroprene Rubber Modified Asphalt Emulsion

1.4.5 Natural Rubber Modified Asphalt Emulsion

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Road Construction & Paving

1.5.3 Roofing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Market

1.8.1 Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Modified Asphalt Emulsion Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Modified Asphalt Emulsion Sales

