Premium Cotton Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Premium Cotton is a homogenous and loose white floccule without sawdust, bamboo sawdust, sand, greasy dirt, metal and other impurities, and is non-toxic, tasteless and easy to absorb water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Premium Cotton in global, including the following market information:
Global Premium Cotton Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Premium Cotton Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Premium Cotton companies in 2021 (%)
The global Premium Cotton market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Premium Cotton include Georgia-Pacific, Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber, Swan Fiber (CHTC), Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton, Fargona Kimyo Zavodi, Global Komsco Daewoo, Sriman Chemicals, ADM Southern Cellulose and Milouban, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Premium Cotton manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Premium Cotton Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Premium Cotton Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Global Premium Cotton Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Premium Cotton Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clothing
Household Items
Other
Global Premium Cotton Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Premium Cotton Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Premium Cotton revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Premium Cotton revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Premium Cotton sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Premium Cotton sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Georgia-Pacific
Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber
Swan Fiber (CHTC)
Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton
Fargona Kimyo Zavodi
Global Komsco Daewoo
Sriman Chemicals
ADM Southern Cellulose
Milouban
North Sichuan Nitrocellulose
Hubei Golden Ring
Xinjiang Sunork Cotton Industry
Zibo Huawei Biotechnology
CELSUR
Jinqiu Cotton
Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Premium Cotton Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Premium Cotton Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Premium Cotton Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Premium Cotton Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Premium Cotton Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Premium Cotton Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Premium Cotton Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Premium Cotton Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Premium Cotton Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Premium Cotton Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Premium Cotton Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Premium Cotton Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Premium Cotton Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premium Cotton Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Premium Cotton Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premium Cotton Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Premium Cotton Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Industrial Grade
4.1.
