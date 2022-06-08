Golf Clothing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Golf Clothing includes golf shirts, tops (sweaters, vests, fleeces), bottoms (pants, shorts) and outerwear.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Golf Clothing in global, including the following market information:
Global Golf Clothing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Golf Clothing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Golf Clothing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Golf Clothing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Men?s Tops Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Golf Clothing include Nike Golf(US), Adidas(DE), Perry Ellis(US), Mizuno(JP), Fila Korea(KR), Ralph Lauren(US), PVH Corp(US), Callaway(UK) and Puma(DE), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Golf Clothing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Golf Clothing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Golf Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Men?s Tops
Men?s Bottoms
Women?s Tops
Women?s Bottoms
Global Golf Clothing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Golf Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Golf Clothing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Golf Clothing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Golf Clothing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Golf Clothing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Golf Clothing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Golf Clothing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nike Golf(US)
Adidas(DE)
Perry Ellis(US)
Mizuno(JP)
Fila Korea(KR)
Ralph Lauren(US)
PVH Corp(US)
Callaway(UK)
Puma(DE)
Under Armour(US)
Greg Norman(US)
Ping(US)
Page & Tuttle(US)
Alfred Dunhill(UK)
Fairway & Greene(US)
Oxford Golf(US)
Dunlop(UK)
Straight Down(US)
Antigua(US)
Sunderland(UK)
Amer Sports(US)
Sunice(CA)
Tail Activewear(US)
EP Pro(US)
Biyinfenle(CN)
Jueshidanni(CN)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Golf Clothing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Golf Clothing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Golf Clothing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Golf Clothing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Golf Clothing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Golf Clothing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Golf Clothing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Golf Clothing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Golf Clothing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Golf Clothing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Golf Clothing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Golf Clothing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Golf Clothing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Golf Clothing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Golf Clothing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Golf Clothing Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Golf Clothing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Men?s Tops
4.1.3 Men?s Bottoms
