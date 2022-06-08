Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing consists of viscose filament fiber and viscose staple fiber. Viscose fiber is cellulose fiber made by cotton or other natural fiber.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing in global, including the following market information:

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing include Aditya Birla Group, Lenzing, Sanyou, Sateri Chemical Fibre, Xinjiang Zhongtai, Aoyang Technology, Xiangsheng, Shandong Bohi and Yibin Grace Group Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Underwear

Outerwear

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Shandong Helon

Silver Hawk

Manasi Shunquan

Kelheim-Fibres

Xinxiang Bailu

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Somet Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscose Staple Fiber for Clothing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

