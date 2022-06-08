Electro Static Discharge Floor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electro Static Discharge Floor is a kind of floor that can dissipate the electric charge by adding conductive material when it is grounding or connecting to lower potential.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electro Static Discharge Floor in global, including the following market information:

Global Electro Static Discharge Floor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electro Static Discharge Floor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Electro Static Discharge Floor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electro Static Discharge Floor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Laying Anti-static Floor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electro Static Discharge Floor include Mohawk Group, Armstrong, Gerflor, LG Hausys, Tarkett, Staticworx, Flowcrete, Julie Industries and Altro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electro Static Discharge Floor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electro Static Discharge Floor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Electro Static Discharge Floor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct Laying Anti-static Floor

Anti-static Access Floor

Global Electro Static Discharge Floor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Electro Static Discharge Floor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Computer Training Rooms

Electronics Manufacturing

Healthcare Settings

Others

Global Electro Static Discharge Floor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Electro Static Discharge Floor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electro Static Discharge Floor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electro Static Discharge Floor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electro Static Discharge Floor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Electro Static Discharge Floor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mohawk Group

Armstrong

Gerflor

LG Hausys

Tarkett

Staticworx

Flowcrete

Julie Industries

Altro

Ecotile

MERO

