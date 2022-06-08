Toileting Aids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Toileting Aids in global, including the following market information:
Global Toileting Aids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Toileting Aids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Toileting Aids companies in 2021 (%)
The global Toileting Aids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Toilet Frames Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Toileting Aids include Etac, Performance Health (Patterson), Sunrise Medical, Bischoff & Bischoff, Drive Medical, RCN Medizin, Handicare, Invacare and MEYRA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Toileting Aids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Toileting Aids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toileting Aids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Toilet Frames
Raised Toilet Seats
Commodes
Others
Global Toileting Aids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toileting Aids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Home Care
Facility Centers
Others
Global Toileting Aids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toileting Aids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Toileting Aids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Toileting Aids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Toileting Aids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Toileting Aids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Etac
Performance Health (Patterson)
Sunrise Medical
Bischoff & Bischoff
Drive Medical
RCN Medizin
Handicare
Invacare
MEYRA
Direct Healthcare Group
GMS Rehabilitation
Prism Medical UK
Ortho XXI
ArjoHuntleigh
Hewi Heinrich Wilke
K Care Healthcare Equipment
Juvo Solutions
GF Health Products
Ableware
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Toileting Aids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Toileting Aids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Toileting Aids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Toileting Aids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Toileting Aids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Toileting Aids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Toileting Aids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Toileting Aids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Toileting Aids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Toileting Aids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Toileting Aids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Toileting Aids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Toileting Aids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toileting Aids Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Toileting Aids Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toileting Aids Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Toileting Aids Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Toilet Frames
4.1.3
