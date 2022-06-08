Global Fitball Roller Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Fitball Roller market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fitball Roller market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fitball Roller market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Manual Lifting accounting for % of the Fitball Roller global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Convalescent Home was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Fitball Roller Scope and Market Size

Fitball Roller market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fitball Roller market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fitball Roller market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357472/chiropractic-tables

Segment by Type

Manual Lifting

Electric Lifting

Segment by Application

Convalescent Home

Hospital

Home

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Lloyd Table Company

ELITE

Thuli Tables

Ergobasic Design

Lloyd

Omni

Alevo

Hill Laboratories

Everfit Healthcare

Atlas Clinical

Phillips Fitball Roller and Supplies

Lifetimer

CHIROLUX

Earthlite

Leander

Lloyd Tables

TITAN

Chiro

Sun Chiro Table

ABCO Health Care

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fitball Rollercompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fitball Roller Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fitball Roller Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fitball Roller Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fitball Roller Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fitball Roller Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fitball Roller Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fitball Roller Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fitball Roller Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fitball Roller in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fitball Roller Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fitball Roller Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fitball Roller Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fitball Roller Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fitball Roller Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fitball Roller Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fitball Roller Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Manual Lifting

2.1.2 Electric Lifting

2.2 Global Fitball Roller Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fitball Roller Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fitball Roller Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fitball Roller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fitball Roller Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fitball Roller Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fitball Roller Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fitball Roller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fitball Roller Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Convalescent Home

3.1.2 Hospital

3.1.3 Home

3.2 Global Fitball Roller Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fitball Roller Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fitball Roller Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fitball Roller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fitball Roller Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fitball Roller Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fitball Roller Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fitball Roller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fitball Roller Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fitball Roller Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fitball Roller Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fitball Roller Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fitball Roller Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fitball Roller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fitball Roller Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fitball Roller Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fitball Roller in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fitball Roller Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fitball Roller Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fitball Roller Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fitball Roller Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fitball Roller Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fitball Roller Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fitball Roller Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fitball Roller Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fitball Roller Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fitball Roller Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fitball Roller Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fitball Roller Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fitball Roller Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fitball Roller Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fitball Roller Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fitball Roller Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fitball Roller Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fitball Roller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fitball Roller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fitball Roller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fitball Roller Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fitball Roller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fitball Roller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fitball Roller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fitball Roller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fitball Roller Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fitball Roller Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lloyd Table Company

7.1.1 Lloyd Table Company Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lloyd Table Company Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lloyd Table Company Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lloyd Table Company Fitball Roller Products Offered

7.1.5 Lloyd Table Company Recent Development

7.2 ELITE

7.2.1 ELITE Corporation Information

7.2.2 ELITE Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ELITE Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ELITE Fitball Roller Products Offered

7.2.5 ELITE Recent Development

7.3 Thuli Tables

7.3.1 Thuli Tables Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thuli Tables Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Thuli Tables Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Thuli Tables Fitball Roller Products Offered

7.3.5 Thuli Tables Recent Development

7.4 Ergobasic Design

7.4.1 Ergobasic Design Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ergobasic Design Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ergobasic Design Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ergobasic Design Fitball Roller Products Offered

7.4.5 Ergobasic Design Recent Development

7.5 Lloyd

7.5.1 Lloyd Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lloyd Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lloyd Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lloyd Fitball Roller Products Offered

7.5.5 Lloyd Recent Development

7.6 Omni

7.6.1 Omni Corporation Information

7.6.2 Omni Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Omni Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Omni Fitball Roller Products Offered

7.6.5 Omni Recent Development

7.7 Alevo

7.7.1 Alevo Corporation Information

7.7.2 Alevo Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Alevo Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Alevo Fitball Roller Products Offered

7.7.5 Alevo Recent Development

7.8 Hill Laboratories

7.8.1 Hill Laboratories Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hill Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hill Laboratories Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hill Laboratories Fitball Roller Products Offered

7.8.5 Hill Laboratories Recent Development

7.9 Everfit Healthcare

7.9.1 Everfit Healthcare Corporation Information

7.9.2 Everfit Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Everfit Healthcare Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Everfit Healthcare Fitball Roller Products Offered

7.9.5 Everfit Healthcare Recent Development

7.10 Atlas Clinical

7.10.1 Atlas Clinical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Atlas Clinical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Atlas Clinical Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Atlas Clinical Fitball Roller Products Offered

7.10.5 Atlas Clinical Recent Development

7.11 Phillips Fitball Roller and Supplies

7.11.1 Phillips Fitball Roller and Supplies Corporation Information

7.11.2 Phillips Fitball Roller and Supplies Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Phillips Fitball Roller and Supplies Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Phillips Fitball Roller and Supplies Fitball Roller Products Offered

7.11.5 Phillips Fitball Roller and Supplies Recent Development

7.12 Lifetimer

7.12.1 Lifetimer Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lifetimer Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Lifetimer Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Lifetimer Products Offered

7.12.5 Lifetimer Recent Development

7.13 CHIROLUX

7.13.1 CHIROLUX Corporation Information

7.13.2 CHIROLUX Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CHIROLUX Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CHIROLUX Products Offered

7.13.5 CHIROLUX Recent Development

7.14 Earthlite

7.14.1 Earthlite Corporation Information

7.14.2 Earthlite Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Earthlite Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Earthlite Products Offered

7.14.5 Earthlite Recent Development

7.15 Leander

7.15.1 Leander Corporation Information

7.15.2 Leander Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Leander Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Leander Products Offered

7.15.5 Leander Recent Development

7.16 Lloyd Tables

7.16.1 Lloyd Tables Corporation Information

7.16.2 Lloyd Tables Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Lloyd Tables Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Lloyd Tables Products Offered

7.16.5 Lloyd Tables Recent Development

7.17 TITAN

7.17.1 TITAN Corporation Information

7.17.2 TITAN Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 TITAN Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 TITAN Products Offered

7.17.5 TITAN Recent Development

7.18 Chiro

7.18.1 Chiro Corporation Information

7.18.2 Chiro Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Chiro Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Chiro Products Offered

7.18.5 Chiro Recent Development

7.19 Sun Chiro Table

7.19.1 Sun Chiro Table Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sun Chiro Table Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Sun Chiro Table Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Sun Chiro Table Products Offered

7.19.5 Sun Chiro Table Recent Development

7.20 ABCO Health Care

7.20.1 ABCO Health Care Corporation Information

7.20.2 ABCO Health Care Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 ABCO Health Care Fitball Roller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 ABCO Health Care Products Offered

7.20.5 ABCO Health Care Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fitball Roller Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fitball Roller Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fitball Roller Distributors

8.3 Fitball Roller Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fitball Roller Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fitball Roller Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fitball Roller Distributors

8.5 Fitball Roller Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357472/chiropractic-tables

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States