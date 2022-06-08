Field Glasses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Field Glasses are a pair of identical or mirror-symmetrical telescopes mounted side-by-side and aligned to point accurately in the same direction, allowing the viewer to use both eyes ( binocular vision ) when viewing distant objects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Field Glasses in global, including the following market information:
Global Field Glasses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Field Glasses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Field Glasses companies in 2021 (%)
The global Field Glasses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Roof Prism Field Glasses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Field Glasses include Bushnell, Nikon, Tasco, Pulsar, Steiner, Zeiss, Olympus, Simmons and Leica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Field Glasses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Field Glasses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Field Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Roof Prism Field Glasses
Porro Prism Field Glasses
Others
Global Field Glasses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Field Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hunting & shooting Series
Outdoor Series
Marine Series
Tactical and Military Series
Others
Global Field Glasses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Field Glasses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Field Glasses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Field Glasses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Field Glasses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Field Glasses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bushnell
Nikon
Tasco
Pulsar
Steiner
Zeiss
Olympus
Simmons
Leica
Canon
Ricoh
Meade Instruments
Kowa
Swarovski Optik
Celestron
Leupold
Alpen
Meopta
Opticron
Vixen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Field Glasses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Field Glasses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Field Glasses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Field Glasses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Field Glasses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Field Glasses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Field Glasses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Field Glasses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Field Glasses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Field Glasses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Field Glasses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Field Glasses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Field Glasses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Glasses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Field Glasses Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Glasses Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Field Glasses Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Roof Prism Field Glasses
4.1.3 Porro P
