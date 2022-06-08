Abrasives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Abrasives market was valued at 1329.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An abrasive is a material, often a mineral, that is used to shape or finish a workpiece through rubbing which leads to part of the workpiece being worn away by friction. While finishing a material often means polishing it to gain a smooth, reflective surface, the process can also involve roughening as in satin, matte or beaded finishes. In short, the ceramics which are used to cut, grind and polish other softer materials are known as abrasives.In terms of volume, the Sales of Abrasives was about 4873.67 K Tons in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 7689.43 K Tons by 2022. Global abrasives market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the rising demand from automobiles, medical device along with electronic equipments. Abrasives are generally classified into natural and synthetic adhesives. The key players are Saint-Gobain, 3M, Murugappa , Tyrolit, Noritake, Asahi, Huanghe hirlwind, Hermes Schleifmittel, Husqvarna, Bosch, Fujimi, Pferd, Sharpness, Rhodius, Klingspor, Suhner , Dronco (Osborn). Saint-Gobain, 3M are the global leader. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions` unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Saint-Gobain

3M

Murugappa

Tyrolit

Noritake

Asahi

Ruishi Renewable Resources Group

Bosai Minerals

Henan Great Wall Special Refractory New Materials

Bedrock

Zhengzhou Yufa

Zhengzhou Hongji Abrasive

Yilong

Domill Abrasive

Sanmenxia Mingzhu Electric Smelting

China Qisha

Guizhou First Abrasives

Shanxi Tiankun Special Materials

Zhongnan Diamond

Huanghe Whirlwind

Sino-Crystal Diamond

FUNIK

Ningxia Tianjing

Lanzhou Heqiao

Tianzhu Yutong

Yicheng New Energy

Xinjiang Longhai

By Types:

BFA

WFA

Pink

Solgel

Silicon Carbide

Synthetic Diamond

By Applications:

Automotive

Machinery

Metal Fabrication

E&E Equipment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Abrasives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Abrasives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 BFA

1.4.3 WFA

1.4.4 Pink

1.4.5 Solgel

1.4.6 Silicon Carbide

1.4.7 Synthetic Diamond

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Abrasives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Machinery

1.5.4 Metal Fabrication

1.5.5 E&E Equipment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Abrasives Market

1.8.1 Global Abrasives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Abrasives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Abrasives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Abrasives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Abrasives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Abrasives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Abrasives Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Abrasives Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Abrasives

