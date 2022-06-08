Superhard Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Superhard Materials market was valued at 1239.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A superhard material is a material with a hardness value exceeding 40 gigapascals (GPa) when measured by the Vickers hardness test. They are highly incompressible solids with high electron density and high bond covalency. As a result of their unique properties, these materials are of great interest in many industrial areas including, but not limited to, abrasives, polishing and cutting tools and wear-resistant and protective coatings.Diamond is the hardest known material to date, with a Vickers hardness in the range of 70-150 GPa. Diamond demonstrates both high thermal conductivity and electrically insulating properties and much attention has been put into finding practical applications of this material. However, diamond has several limitations for mass industrial application, including its high cost and oxidation at temperatures above 800 °C. In addition, diamond dissolves in iron and forms iron carbides at high temperatures and therefore is inefficient in cutting ferrous materials including steel. Therefore, recent research of superhard materials has been focusing on compounds which would be thermally and chemically more stable than pure diamond. Superhard materials can be generally classified into two categories: intrinsic compounds and extrinsic compounds. The intrinsic group includes diamond, cubic boron nitride (c-BN), carbon nitrides and ternary compounds such as B-N-C, which possess an innate hardness. Conversely, extrinsic materials are those that have superhardness and other mechanical properties that are determined by their microstructure rather than composition. An example of extrinsic superhard material is nanocrystalline diamond known as aggregated diamond nanorods. According to the report, Asia-Pacific accounts the biggest market share of the global total superhard materials market, both for production and consumption. In 2018, the production of superhard materials in China was about 15041.8 Million Ct, about 93.08% of total global output. However?high end products are still concentrated in Europe and North America area, due to the technology and R&D restrictions. With the progress of technology, the price of superhard material may gradually decreased in the future. However, the overall gross margin of superhard material is still very high. With also relatively high technical threshold and growing need of high end products, many small manufacturers spread in China will be eliminated.

By Market Verdors:

Element Six

Sandvik

ILJIN Diamond

Zhongnan Diamond

Huanghe Whirlwind

Sino-Crystal Diamond

JINQU Superhard

CR GEMS

Anhui HongJing

SF-Diamond

Yalong Superhard Materials

Saint-Gobain

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Tomei Diamond

FUNIK

Famous Diamond

Besco Superabrasives

Zhengzhou Zhong Peng

By Types:

Synthetic Diamond

Cubic Boron Nitride

By Applications:

Stone and Construction

Abrasives Category

Composite Polycrystalline Tool

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Superhard Materials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Superhard Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Synthetic Diamond

1.4.3 Cubic Boron Nitride

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Superhard Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Stone and Construction

1.5.3 Abrasives Category

1.5.4 Composite Polycrystalline Tool

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Superhard Materials Market

1.8.1 Global Superhard Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Superhard Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Superhard Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Superhard Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Superhard Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Superhard Materials Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Superhard Materials Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North

