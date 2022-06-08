Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Micronized Polyethylene Wax market was valued at 297.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.93% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Micronized polyethylene wax is the product of polyethylene wax after micronization processing. During the production of polyethylene, a small amount of oligomers, namely low molecular weight polyethylene, is also produced, which is also called high molecular wax and abbreviated as polyethylene wax. Because of its excellent cold resistance, heat resistance, chemical resistance and abrasion resistance, it has been widely used.The method of micronization can use Jet-Microniser or Microniser/Classifier production process, that is, the coarse wax is gradually broken into particles after violently colliding with each other at high speed. It is collected by the centrifugal force and blown out under weightlessness. The major players in global and Chinese micronized polyethylene waxes market include Clariant, Honeywell, BASF, etc. These three companies account for more than 50% of the global market share. Europe and North America are the main markets?accounting for approximately 70% shares. Oxidized polyethylene wax powder is the main type, with a share over 80%. At present, micronized polyethylene wax is mainly used in coatings, and this application accounts for about 80% of the market.

By Market Verdors:

Clariant

BASF

Honeywell

Lubrizol

Deuteron

Ceronas

MUNZING

Shamrock Technologies

Nanjing Tianshi New Material

Shanghai Jiaoer Wax

Jiangxi Longhai Chemical

Kunshan Xinkui Chem

By Types:

Polyethylene Wax Powder

Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Powder

By Applications:

Coating

Inks

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Micronized Polyethylene Wax Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polyethylene Wax Powder

1.4.3 Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Coating

1.5.3 Inks

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market

1.8.1 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Micronized Polyethylene Wax Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Sales Revenue Market Share

