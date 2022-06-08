Global 3-O-Ethyl-L-Ascorbic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global 3-O-Ethyl-L-Ascorbic Acid market was valued at 28.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid is an ether derivative of ascorbic acid. As a real stable and discolored derivative of ascorbic acid, it also can enter into skin and be metabolized by body as ascorbic acid. 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid can easily enter into dermis and play biological effect which makes it an excellent choice for cosmetic chemists.Leading players in the sector are Nippon Fine Chemicals, CosMol and Spec-Chem Group, with 6.59%, 6.19% and 5.73% of revenues respectively. China has the highest share of income by region, with more than 36 percent in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

GfN?Selco

Nippon Fine Chemicals

CosMol

Spec-Chem Group

MC Biotec

Greaf

Yantai Aurora Chemical

Hangzhou Lingeba Technology

Hubei Ataike Biotechnology

Sunchem Pharmaceutical

Jinan Beauty Skin Biotechnology

Rensin Chemicals

Corum

By Types:

White Powder

Crystal

By Applications:

Cosmetic

Food

