Bathroom & Toilet Aids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bathroom & Toilet Aids in global, including the following market information:

Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bathroom & Toilet Aids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bathroom & Toilet Aids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shower Chairs & Stools Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bathroom & Toilet Aids include Drive Medical, RCN Medizin, Handicare, Invacare, MEYRA, Direct Healthcare Group, GMS Rehabilitation, Prism Medical UK and Ortho XXI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bathroom & Toilet Aids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shower Chairs & Stools

Toilet Seat Raisers

Commodes, etc.

Others

Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Care

Public Settings

Commercial Facilities

Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bathroom & Toilet Aids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bathroom & Toilet Aids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bathroom & Toilet Aids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bathroom & Toilet Aids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Drive Medical

RCN Medizin

Handicare

Invacare

MEYRA

Direct Healthcare Group

GMS Rehabilitation

Prism Medical UK

Ortho XXI

ArjoHuntleigh

Hewi Heinrich Wilke

K Care Healthcare Equipment

Juvo Solutions

GF Health Products

Etac

Performance Health (Patterson)

Sunrise Medical

Bischoff & Bischoff

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bathroom & Toilet Aids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bathroom & Toilet Aids Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bathroom & Toilet Aids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bathroom & Toilet Aids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bathroom & Toilet Aids Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bathroom & Toilet Aids Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bathroom & Toilet Aids Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bathroom & Toilet Aids Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

