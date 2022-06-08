Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Toilet Aids for the Elderly in global, including the following market information:

Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Toilet Aids for the Elderly companies in 2021 (%)

The global Toilet Aids for the Elderly market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Toilet Frames Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Toilet Aids for the Elderly include Hewi Heinrich Wilke, K Care Healthcare Equipment, Juvo Solutions, GF Health Products, Etac, Performance Health (Patterson), Sunrise Medical, Bischoff & Bischoff and Drive Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Toilet Aids for the Elderly manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Toilet Frames

Raised Toilet Seats

Commodes

Others

Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial and Pubic

Home Care

Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Toilet Aids for the Elderly revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Toilet Aids for the Elderly revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Toilet Aids for the Elderly sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Toilet Aids for the Elderly sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hewi Heinrich Wilke

K Care Healthcare Equipment

Juvo Solutions

GF Health Products

Etac

Performance Health (Patterson)

Sunrise Medical

Bischoff & Bischoff

Drive Medical

RCN Medizin

Handicare

Invacare

MEYRA

Direct Healthcare Group

GMS Rehabilitation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Toilet Aids for the Elderly Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Toilet Aids for the Elderly Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Toilet Aids for the Elderly Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toilet Aids for the Elderly Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Toilet Aids for the Elderly Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

