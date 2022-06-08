Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Toilet Aids for the Elderly in global, including the following market information:
Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Toilet Aids for the Elderly companies in 2021 (%)
The global Toilet Aids for the Elderly market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Toilet Frames Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Toilet Aids for the Elderly include Hewi Heinrich Wilke, K Care Healthcare Equipment, Juvo Solutions, GF Health Products, Etac, Performance Health (Patterson), Sunrise Medical, Bischoff & Bischoff and Drive Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Toilet Aids for the Elderly manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Toilet Frames
Raised Toilet Seats
Commodes
Others
Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial and Pubic
Home Care
Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Toilet Aids for the Elderly revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Toilet Aids for the Elderly revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Toilet Aids for the Elderly sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Toilet Aids for the Elderly sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hewi Heinrich Wilke
K Care Healthcare Equipment
Juvo Solutions
GF Health Products
Etac
Performance Health (Patterson)
Sunrise Medical
Bischoff & Bischoff
Drive Medical
RCN Medizin
Handicare
Invacare
MEYRA
Direct Healthcare Group
GMS Rehabilitation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Toilet Aids for the Elderly Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Toilet Aids for the Elderly Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Toilet Aids for the Elderly Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Toilet Aids for the Elderly Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Toilet Aids for the Elderly Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Toilet Aids for the Elderly Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
