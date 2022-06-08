Vehicle Wrap Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vehicle Wrap Film is long-term, removable, dual cast films designed for solid color passenger vehicle detailing, decoration and full wraps and provide excellent opacity to hide high-contrast surfaces.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Wrap Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle Wrap Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Wrap Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Vehicle Wrap Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle Wrap Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cast Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Wrap Film include 3M, Avery Dennison, Orafol Group, Ritrama, Vvivid Vinyl, Arlon Graphics, Hexis, KPMF and Guangzhou Carbins. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vehicle Wrap Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle Wrap Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Vehicle Wrap Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cast Film

Calendered Film

Global Vehicle Wrap Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Vehicle Wrap Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Light Duty Vehicle

Medium Duty Vehicle

Heavy Duty Vehicle

Global Vehicle Wrap Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Vehicle Wrap Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle Wrap Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle Wrap Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vehicle Wrap Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Vehicle Wrap Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Avery Dennison

Orafol Group

Ritrama

Vvivid Vinyl

Arlon Graphics

Hexis

KPMF

Guangzhou Carbins

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vehicle Wrap Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vehicle Wrap Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vehicle Wrap Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vehicle Wrap Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vehicle Wrap Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vehicle Wrap Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vehicle Wrap Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vehicle Wrap Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vehicle Wrap Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vehicle Wrap Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vehicle Wrap Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Wrap Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicle Wrap Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Wrap Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicle Wrap Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Wrap Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Vehicle Wrap Film Market Size Markets, 2021 &

