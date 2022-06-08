Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM), which can monitor both the fetal heart rate and uterine contractions. This method provides a paper recording of the fetal heart rate and the uterine contractions, but prevents the mother from leaving the hospital bed and restricts general movement.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Traditional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Edan Instruments, BIOLIGHT, ArjoHuntleigh, Contec Medical Systems, Sunray Medical Apparatus, Bionet and Luckcome, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Traditional
Intelligent
Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinical
Home
Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Edan Instruments
BIOLIGHT
ArjoHuntleigh
Contec Medical Systems
Sunray Medical Apparatus
Bionet
Luckcome
Medgyn Products
BRAEL-Medical Equipment
Medical ECONET
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
