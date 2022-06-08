Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM), which can monitor both the fetal heart rate and uterine contractions. This method provides a paper recording of the fetal heart rate and the uterine contractions, but prevents the mother from leaving the hospital bed and restricts general movement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Traditional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Edan Instruments, BIOLIGHT, ArjoHuntleigh, Contec Medical Systems, Sunray Medical Apparatus, Bionet and Luckcome, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Traditional

Intelligent

Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinical

Home

Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Edan Instruments

BIOLIGHT

ArjoHuntleigh

Contec Medical Systems

Sunray Medical Apparatus

Bionet

Luckcome

Medgyn Products

BRAEL-Medical Equipment

Medical ECONET

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

