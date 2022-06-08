Global Foam Roller Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Foam Roller market was valued at 1.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Foam Roller market, Foam roller is a useful training tool to use as part of your recovery or regeneration plan. Foam rolling may improve athletic performance and flexibility and reduce workout soreness and muscle pain. During the past few years, the global consumption of Foam Roller increases by 20800 K Units in 2017 from 12640 K Units in 2012, with a CAGR of 10.47%. The whole market value is about 196.13 million USD in 2017. Regionally, North America is the biggest Consumption region of Foam Roller in the world and china is the biggest production region. In 2016, North America consumption accounted for about 35.61% share, Europe consumption accounted for about 31.44%.

By Market Verdors:

Trigger Point

TECHNOGYM

Hatha

Yes4All

RumbleRoller

ADIDAS

JOINFIT

Aimeishi

Tokuyo

LianHong

By Types:

Hollow Foam Roller

Solid Foam Roller

By Applications:

Commercial Use

Family Use

