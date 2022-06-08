Car Airbag System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Airbag is a soft pillow to land against in a crash. Airbags can inflate in less than a tenth of a second to protect people from the forces of a head-on collision. Since introduced in the early 1980s, airbags have saved thousands of lives. Now, airbag has been a necessary part of automotive.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Airbag System in global, including the following market information:

Global Car Airbag System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Car Airbag System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Car Airbag System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Car Airbag System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Driver Front Airbag Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Car Airbag System include Autoliv, Zf Trw, Toyoda Gosei, Hyundai Mobis, Nihon Plast, Ashimori and East Joy Long, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Car Airbag System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Car Airbag System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Car Airbag System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Driver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Others

Global Car Airbag System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Car Airbag System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Car Airbag System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Car Airbag System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Car Airbag System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Car Airbag System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Car Airbag System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Car Airbag System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Autoliv

Zf Trw

Toyoda Gosei

Hyundai Mobis

Nihon Plast

Ashimori

East Joy Long

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Car Airbag System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Car Airbag System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Car Airbag System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Car Airbag System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Car Airbag System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Car Airbag System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Car Airbag System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Car Airbag System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Car Airbag System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Car Airbag System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Car Airbag System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Car Airbag System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Car Airbag System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Airbag System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Car Airbag System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Car Airbag System Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Car Airbag System Market Size Markets, 2021 &

