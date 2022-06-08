L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Segment by Type

Food Grade L-Phenylalanine

Pharmaceutical Grade L-Phenylalanine

Feed Grade L-Phenylalanine

L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Segment by Application

Food

Medical

Feed

The report on the L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Ajinomoto

Daesang

Kyowa

Amino GmbH

Livzon

Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share

Amino Acid

Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical

Jiahe Biotech

Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients

Haitian Amino Acid

SiChuan Tongsheng Biopharmaceutical

ACERBLEND INGREDIENTS

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ajinomoto

7.1.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ajinomoto Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ajinomoto L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ajinomoto L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Products Offered

7.1.5 Ajinomoto Recent Development

7.2 Daesang

7.2.1 Daesang Corporation Information

7.2.2 Daesang Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Daesang L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Daesang L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Products Offered

7.2.5 Daesang Recent Development

7.3 Kyowa

7.3.1 Kyowa Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kyowa Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kyowa L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kyowa L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Products Offered

7.3.5 Kyowa Recent Development

7.4 Amino GmbH

7.4.1 Amino GmbH Corporation Information

7.4.2 Amino GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Amino GmbH L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Amino GmbH L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Products Offered

7.4.5 Amino GmbH Recent Development

7.5 Livzon

7.5.1 Livzon Corporation Information

7.5.2 Livzon Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Livzon L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Livzon L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Products Offered

7.5.5 Livzon Recent Development

7.6 Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share

7.6.1 Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Products Offered

7.6.5 Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share Recent Development

7.7 Amino Acid

7.7.1 Amino Acid Corporation Information

7.7.2 Amino Acid Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Amino Acid L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Amino Acid L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Products Offered

7.7.5 Amino Acid Recent Development

7.8 Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical

7.8.1 Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Products Offered

7.8.5 Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.9 Jiahe Biotech

7.9.1 Jiahe Biotech Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jiahe Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jiahe Biotech L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jiahe Biotech L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Products Offered

7.9.5 Jiahe Biotech Recent Development

7.10 Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients

7.10.1 Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients Corporation Information

7.10.2 Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Products Offered

7.10.5 Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients Recent Development

7.11 Haitian Amino Acid

7.11.1 Haitian Amino Acid Corporation Information

7.11.2 Haitian Amino Acid Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Haitian Amino Acid L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Haitian Amino Acid L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Products Offered

7.11.5 Haitian Amino Acid Recent Development

7.12 SiChuan Tongsheng Biopharmaceutical

7.12.1 SiChuan Tongsheng Biopharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.12.2 SiChuan Tongsheng Biopharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SiChuan Tongsheng Biopharmaceutical L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SiChuan Tongsheng Biopharmaceutical Products Offered

7.12.5 SiChuan Tongsheng Biopharmaceutical Recent Development

7.13 ACERBLEND INGREDIENTS

7.13.1 ACERBLEND INGREDIENTS Corporation Information

7.13.2 ACERBLEND INGREDIENTS Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ACERBLEND INGREDIENTS L-Phenylalanine (L-Phe) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ACERBLEND INGREDIENTS Products Offered

7.13.5 ACERBLEND INGREDIENTS Recent Development

