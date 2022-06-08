Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market was valued at 185.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Sheet molding compound (SMC) is both a process and reinforced composite material. The composite is a ready to mold glass or carbon fiber reinforced polyester material primarily used in compression molding. The SMC sheets are manufactured by dispersing long strands of chopped glass fibers or carbon fibers on a bath of polyester resin, vinylester resin or epoxy resin.A key variable in the performance of SMC producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of SMC include SMC-specific unsaturated polyester resin, glass fiber, carbon fiber, etc. The prices of SMC-specific unsaturated polyester resin follow the oil price, with a lag, and movements can inject volatility into producer margins. In general, most producers structure the majority of their contracts to include a pass through` clause that smooth the impact.
By Market Verdors:
IDI Composites International
Magna
Menzolit
Continental Structural Plastics
Premix
Polynt
Molymer SSP
ASTAR
Core Molding Technologies
Lorenz
MCR
Huamei New Material
Yueqing SMC & BMC
Tianma Group
Jiangshi Composite
Huayuan Group
BI-GOLD New Material
Changzhou Rixin
DIC
East China Sea Composite Materials
Fonda Thermoset Plastic
SIDA Composites
Fu Runda Group
Devi Polymers
By Types:
General Purpose SMC
Flame Resistance SMC
Electronic Insulators SMC
Corrosion Resistance SMC
By Applications:
Automotive and Commercial Vehicle
Electrical & Energy
Construction
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 General Purpose SMC
1.4.3 Flame Resistance SMC
1.4.4 Electronic Insulators SMC
1.4.5 Corrosion Resistance SMC
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Automotive and Commercial Vehicle
1.5.3 Electrical & Energy
1.5.4 Construction
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market
1.8.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Sheet Molding Com
