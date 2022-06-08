Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market was valued at 185.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sheet molding compound (SMC) is both a process and reinforced composite material. The composite is a ready to mold glass or carbon fiber reinforced polyester material primarily used in compression molding. The SMC sheets are manufactured by dispersing long strands of chopped glass fibers or carbon fibers on a bath of polyester resin, vinylester resin or epoxy resin.A key variable in the performance of SMC producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of SMC include SMC-specific unsaturated polyester resin, glass fiber, carbon fiber, etc. The prices of SMC-specific unsaturated polyester resin follow the oil price, with a lag, and movements can inject volatility into producer margins. In general, most producers structure the majority of their contracts to include a pass through` clause that smooth the impact.

By Market Verdors:

IDI Composites International

Magna

Menzolit

Continental Structural Plastics

Premix

Polynt

Molymer SSP

ASTAR

Core Molding Technologies

Lorenz

MCR

Huamei New Material

Yueqing SMC & BMC

Tianma Group

Jiangshi Composite

Huayuan Group

BI-GOLD New Material

Changzhou Rixin

DIC

East China Sea Composite Materials

Fonda Thermoset Plastic

SIDA Composites

Fu Runda Group

Devi Polymers

By Types:

General Purpose SMC

Flame Resistance SMC

Electronic Insulators SMC

Corrosion Resistance SMC

By Applications:

Automotive and Commercial Vehicle

Electrical & Energy

Construction

