Injectable Cement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Injectable Cement provides elasticity by filling the space between prosthesis and the bone.It is a substance used in hip replacement surgery that acts as an adhesive to hold the artificial hip in place. It either comes in a pre-mixed form or as powders and liquids that are mixed in the operating room during surgery. Bone cements are utilized to reinforce stability in bones during an internal fixation surgery. It is also an essential component in many total joint arthroplasty procedures. In a cemented arthroplasty, the main functions of the cement are to immobilize the implant, transfer body weight and service loads from the prosthesis to the bone, and increase the load-carrying capacity of the prosthesis-bone cement-bone system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Injectable Cement in global, including the following market information:
Global Injectable Cement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Injectable Cement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Injectable Cement companies in 2021 (%)
The global Injectable Cement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Viscosity Cements Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Injectable Cement include Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Heraeus Medical, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Alphatec Spine, DJO Global and Tecres, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Injectable Cement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Injectable Cement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Injectable Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Viscosity Cements
Medium Viscosity Cements
High Viscosity Vements
Global Injectable Cement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Injectable Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Periprosthetic Fractures
Pelvic Fractures
Others
Global Injectable Cement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Injectable Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Injectable Cement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Injectable Cement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Injectable Cement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Injectable Cement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stryker
Johnson & Johnson
Heraeus Medical
Smith & Nephew
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Medtronic
Alphatec Spine
DJO Global
Tecres
Osseon
Somatex Medical Technologies
Medacta International
Cook Medical
TEKNIMED
G-21
TSMRI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Injectable Cement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Injectable Cement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Injectable Cement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Injectable Cement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Injectable Cement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Injectable Cement Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Injectable Cement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Injectable Cement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Injectable Cement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Injectable Cement Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Injectable Cement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Injectable Cement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Injectable Cement Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Injectable Cement Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Injectable Cement Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Injectable Cement Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Injectable Cement Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Injectable Cement Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and United States Injectable Cement Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Injectable Cement Sales Market Report 2021